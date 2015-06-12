BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effect
June 12 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
Says Jan-May premium income at 62.5 billion yuan ($10.07 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1INtObM
($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Recommends dividend of 78 roubles per share for 2016 ($1 = 58.4225 roubles)