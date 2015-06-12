June 12 Zhejiang Golden Eagle Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan ($257.73 million) in private placement of shares to fund new energy car projects, boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1f6JxpJ; bit.ly/1FcZ2kN

