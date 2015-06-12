BRIEF-LSR Group recommends dividend of RUB 78/shr for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 78 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date June 23, 2017
Coupon Zero
Payment Date June 17, 2017
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total 375 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000A13R731
