BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
-- Source link: (bit.ly/1GDy8K5)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
