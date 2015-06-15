BRIEF-Middle Egypt Flour Mills nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
June 15 Shanghai Lianming Machinery Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Shanghai logisitics firm for 517 million yuan ($83.27 million) via private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IdXokX
DUBAI, May 2 Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported first- quarter results, while most equities in the Gulf were sluggish as oil prices traded near five-week lows.