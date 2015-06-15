BRIEF-Reliance Defence and Engineering gets approval to exit CDR scheme
* Reliance Defence And Engineering Limited has received approval from CDR empowered group for exiting from CDR scheme
- Source link: (bit.ly/1KRxRDa)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
