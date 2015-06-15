BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck announce top-line results from two phase III clinical trials
* OTSUKA AND LUNDBECK ANNOUNCE IMPROVEMENT OF AGITATION SYMPTOMS RELATED TO ALZHEIMER’S-TYPE DEMENTIA FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH BREXPIPRAZOLE RELATIVE TO PLACEBO
June 15 Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a technology firm for 690 million yuan ($111.13 million)
* Says it and unit plan to acquire 60 percent stake in another technology firm for 182.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L9tDrG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* OTSUKA AND LUNDBECK ANNOUNCE IMPROVEMENT OF AGITATION SYMPTOMS RELATED TO ALZHEIMER’S-TYPE DEMENTIA FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH BREXPIPRAZOLE RELATIVE TO PLACEBO
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 176.8 million zlotys ($45.7 million) versus 171.4 million zlotys a year ago