** Eicher Motors Ltd rises as much as 2.4 pct to its highest since June 3

** CLSA starts coverage with a "buy" rating and a target price of 21,800 rupees

** Says Royal Enfield motorcycles will be a key beneficiary of rising replacement demand and shift towards premium bikes

** Expects Eicher to deliver 52 pct EPS CAGR over next 3 years

** Stock has 23 "buy", 2 "hold" and 2 "sell" ratings