BRIEF-Middle Egypt Flour Mills nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
June 15 Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for assets restructuring
* Says shares have resumed trading on June 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Fi7BLl
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 2 Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported first- quarter results, while most equities in the Gulf were sluggish as oil prices traded near five-week lows.