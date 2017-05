** Vedanta's weightage in key indexes will increase post Cairn India deal

** Makes $2.3 bln bid to buy out minority shareholders in Cairn India

** Larger free float due to likely reduction in promoter holding to 50.1 pct vs 62.9 pct may help

** Vedanta's weightage in BSE index will likely go up to 1.5 pct vs 0.9 pct currently - Axis Capital

** Cairn India up 2 pct while Vedanta is down 0.7 pct (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)