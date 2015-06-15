Jun 15 (Reuters)
Nomura Real Estate Office Fund Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 13.03 13.11 13.03
(-0.6 pct ) (+6.9 pct ) (0.0 pct )
Operating 5.15 5.44 4.91
(-5.3 pct ) (+6.6 pct ) (-4.7 pct )
Recurring 3.61 3.94 3.40
(-8.3 pct ) (+8.6 pct ) (-6.0 pct )
Net 3.61 3.94 3.40
(-8.3 pct ) (+8.6 pct ) (-6.0 pct )
EPS 9,699 yen 10,579 yen 9,120 yen
Div 9,699 yen 10,579 yen 9,120 yen