** More upside in North Asia than South Asia, with valuations cheaper, earnings stronger and liquidity healthier - Citi

** Says China and Taiwan are favourites; ASEAN and India biggest underweights

** Investors love of North Asia likely to survive looming U.S. rate rise

** MSCI Asia ex-Japan's P/B at about 1.6x, just 7 pct above the low of around 1.5x seen during Fed tapering - Eikon data (bit.ly/1TamDNP)

** Citi has mid-2016 MXASJ target of 700

** Adds contrary to perception, earnings have been stronger in North Asia than in ASEAN

** ASEAN markets are most at risk amid fears of another El Nino disrupting food prices

** Also see, Asia Pacific markets have not discounted Fed tightening yet - Credit Suisse

