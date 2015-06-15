BRIEF-Beijing Strong Biotechnologies to acquire equipment company for 332.5 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
June 15 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says signs cooperation agreement with Pu'er city government on Chinese herbs project with investment of no lower than 500 million yuan ($80.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GGnPDm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing medical equipment company for 332.5 million yuan ($48.21 million)
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oSDCxK) Further company coverage: