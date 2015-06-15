BRIEF-Indykpol FY 2016 net profit down to 9.5 million zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 1.33 billion zlotys ($343.88 million) versus 1.22 billion zlotys a year ago
June 15 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 271.57 million shares to end, shares to begin trading on June 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tndcul
* Says unit and partners plan to set up new energy car innovation industry fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.99 million)