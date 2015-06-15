European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
** Online gambling co Bwin.Party up as much as 2.3 pct, with traders citing price recovery after Friday's slump
** One of the top percentage gainers on the FTSE 250 index
** On Friday, Bwin fell as much as 12.5 pct after two of its shareholders sold 50 mln shares
** Co is at centre of takeover battle between at least two bidders: smaller peer 888 & a partnership between GVC & Canada's Amaya
** Stock down 15.7 pct YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
DHAKA, May 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.