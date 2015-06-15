June 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower NRW BANK
Guarantor NRW
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date June 16, 2016
Coupon 0.515 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.516 pct
Payment Date June 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Nomura
Ratings Aa1(Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
