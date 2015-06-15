BRIEF-Vostok appoints Henrik Stenlund as new CFO
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
June 15 Bank Of China
* Says executive director, deputy head of bank Li Zaohang has retired on June 11
* Says Xu Luode has taken post of deputy head of bank from June 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MVGUT0; bit.ly/1BgNMss
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW GENERAL COUNSEL
* Intends liting on May 2 on the free market of Duesseldorf Stock Exchange without a public offer