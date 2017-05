** Essar Oil Ltd gains as much as 10 pct to a near five-year high

** Promoters in talks to sell a 50 pct stake in the company's Vadinar refinery in western India - media reports

** Essar Oil in talks with Rosneft for stake sale in Vadinar refinery; valuation may be pegged at $5 bln to $6 bln - Bloomberg TV India

** Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, had in December signed crude and oil products supply agreements with Essar Oil

