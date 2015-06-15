** Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd surges 15.4 pct

** Top gainer among BSE largecaps

** Stock up 41.4 pct in the last five sessions

** Investors outpoint gains were due to increasing focus of the parent in listed unit vs 100 pct unlisted subsidiary

** Talk of parent looking to increase stake also help

** Recent launches and distribution deals have happened only via AstraZeneca's listed unit

** AstraZeneca launched treatment for diabetes in India on Thursday

** Company entered into distribution deal with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr.Reddy's Labs (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)