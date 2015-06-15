** Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd surges 15.4 pct
** Top gainer among BSE largecaps
** Stock up 41.4 pct in the last five sessions
** Investors outpoint gains were due to increasing focus of
the parent in listed unit vs 100 pct unlisted subsidiary
** Talk of parent looking to increase stake also help
** Recent launches and distribution deals have happened only
via AstraZeneca's listed unit
** AstraZeneca launched treatment for diabetes in India on
Thursday
** Company entered into distribution deal with Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr.Reddy's Labs
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)