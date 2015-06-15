June 15 Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 800 million yuan ($128.87 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cVLNye; bit.ly/1QZXtgO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)