BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre to invest stake in Troowin Power System
* Says it signs agreement to invest 112.5 million yuan ($16.31 million) in Troowin Power System Technology for 25 percent stake
June 15 Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding Group Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 800 million yuan ($128.87 million) in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cVLNye; bit.ly/1QZXtgO
