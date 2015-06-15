June 15 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement to set up fund for integrated circuit projects for up to $2.5 billion

* Says controlling shareholder Fujian Sanan Group sold 217 million shares in the company to an investment fund for 4.8 billion yuan ($773.20 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on June 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FiylLG; bit.ly/1KSnMpR; bit.ly/1HJwMwi

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)