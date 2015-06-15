BRIEF-ASM Group FY 2016 net profit down at 4.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 176.8 million zlotys ($45.7 million) versus 171.4 million zlotys a year ago
June 15 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement to set up fund for integrated circuit projects for up to $2.5 billion
* Says controlling shareholder Fujian Sanan Group sold 217 million shares in the company to an investment fund for 4.8 billion yuan ($773.20 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on June 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FiylLG; bit.ly/1KSnMpR; bit.ly/1HJwMwi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 176.8 million zlotys ($45.7 million) versus 171.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 67.3 million zlotys ($17.4 million) versus 71.5 million zlotys a year ago