BRIEF-Indykpol FY 2016 net profit down to 9.5 million zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 1.33 billion zlotys ($343.88 million) versus 1.22 billion zlotys a year ago
June 15 Sailun Jinyu Group Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 900 million yuan ($144.97 million)bonds, up to 1.6 billion yuan commercial paper
* Says U.S. revises anti-dumping duties to 30.61 percent on its tyre products from 23.36 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GnJwXo; bit.ly/1KSoEuo; bit.ly/1QynYiC
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GnJwXo; bit.ly/1KSoEuo; bit.ly/1QynYiC
* Says unit and partners plan to set up new energy car innovation industry fund worth up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.99 million)