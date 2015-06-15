June 15 Sailun Jinyu Group Co Ltd

* Says to issue up to 900 million yuan ($144.97 million)bonds, up to 1.6 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says U.S. revises anti-dumping duties to 30.61 percent on its tyre products from 23.36 percent

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GnJwXo; bit.ly/1KSoEuo; bit.ly/1QynYiC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)