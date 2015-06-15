June 15 CITIC Securities Co Ltd

* Says to issue up to 1.1 billion new H-shares at HK$24.60 ($3.17) per share to at least six investors

* Says aims to raise up to HK$27.1 billion to replenish capital, boost working capital

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1egyN87

