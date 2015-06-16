** Agri-chemical company Insecticides (India) Ltd shares seen rising on domestic brokers push

** Batlivala & Karani Securities initiates coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target of 700 rupees a share

** Also, Motilal Oswal starts coverage with a "buy" rating and a target of 800 rupees a piece

** Stock has 5 buy ratings - Eikon data

** Trades at 11x of 1-yr forward earnings vs 14.7x of rival UPL