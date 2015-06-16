** Tata Communications gains 4 pct; top gainer among BSE large caps

** Vodacom's $565 mln bid for Neotel approved by regulator - Bloomberg (bloom.bg/1HN1FQs)

** Deal expected to come through in FY16 - Morgan Stanley

** Says it should help Tata Communications reduce debt and focus on its core business

** Adds cash from the sale of Neotel stake would add 19 rupees a share

** Deal still needs approval from the Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal of South Africa

** Vodacom agreed to buy Neotel from Tata Communications in May 2014