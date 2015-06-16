** Adani Port and Special Economic Zone falls 1.7 pct, Adani Power falls 2.5 pct

** Additional shares, issued in lieu of a merger, hit trade - NSE (bit.ly/1IhjvqH)

** Correction provides good entry in Adani Ports - one of the best assets in the country - IDFC

** Adani Enterprises says got shareholder nod for merger with group companies

** Adani Enterprises shares also see negative rub-off, down 2.1 pct