** Investors across the United States have become negative at the margin on India - Macquarie

** RBI's stance that rates are unlikely to be cut anymore in the near term, slow reforms, earnings, monsoon and possible hike in rates by the Federal Reserve cited as main reasons

** Sees more downside for markets, if reforms like GST, land acquisition, banks capitalisation don't progress as per expectations

** Adds bad handling of state-run banks by the Modi government continues to be a big worry

** Says surprisingly, Indiabulls Housing Finance was one of the most discussed stocks in the United States, even by some large long-only funds

** Adds Shriram Transport Finance Co, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank also found some interest amongst U.S. investors