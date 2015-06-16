ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: HY bonds stay firm in softer markets
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.
** Investors across the United States have become negative at the margin on India - Macquarie
** RBI's stance that rates are unlikely to be cut anymore in the near term, slow reforms, earnings, monsoon and possible hike in rates by the Federal Reserve cited as main reasons
** Sees more downside for markets, if reforms like GST, land acquisition, banks capitalisation don't progress as per expectations
** Adds bad handling of state-run banks by the Modi government continues to be a big worry
** Says surprisingly, Indiabulls Housing Finance was one of the most discussed stocks in the United States, even by some large long-only funds
** Adds Shriram Transport Finance Co, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank also found some interest amongst U.S. investors (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
