UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
Jun 16 (Reuters) Ichigo Real Estate Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 5.02 4.62 6.18
(+8.8 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) (+23.0 pct ) Operating 2.27 2.14 2.84
(+6.0 pct ) (-2.2 pct ) (+25.4 pct ) Recurring 1.01 1.41 1.83
(-28.7 pct ) (+7.9 pct ) (+81.9 pct ) Net 704 mln 1.41 1.83
(-50.0 pct ) (+7.9 pct ) (+159.5 pct ) EPS 634 yen 1,373 yen 1,290 yen Div 1,603 yen 1,547 yen 1,670 yen
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.