BRIEF-Caredx Inc says Palmetto GBA has released draft LCD for Allosure
* Caredx Inc says palmetto gba has released a draft local coverage determination (lcd) for allosure
June 16 Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its product is included in MERS treatment procedures by China's health authority
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JUR6ev
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Caredx Inc says palmetto gba has released a draft local coverage determination (lcd) for allosure
ZURICH, May 4 Swiss stock exchange operator SIX is adjusting its blue-chip SMI index family, capping the weighting of the largest shares at 18 percent as of Sept. 18, SIX said on Thursday.