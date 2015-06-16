UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 16 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on June 17
* Says signs framework agreement on smart city and big data project worth at least 589 million yuan ($94.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ejzQnH; bit.ly/1GJN0VA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.