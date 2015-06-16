UPDATE 1-France's Macron accuses Le Pen of spreading lies about him
* Polls before runoff suggest Macron easily won TV debate (Writes through with legal complaint, opening of inquiry)
June 16 Bestv New Media
* Says signs strategic agreement with Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network
* Says plans to invest 355 million yuan ($57.18 million) to subscribe to Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network's share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GJAojd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Polls before runoff suggest Macron easily won TV debate (Writes through with legal complaint, opening of inquiry)
KABUL, May 4 Former Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul on Thursday after two decades in hiding, calling for peace with Taliban insurgents and criticising the Western-backed government, which he said was not working.