** Indonesia's main stock index down 13.4 pct YTD in USD terms; worst performer in Asia

** Slow progress in govt. led capex, weak growth key domestic reasons for the fall

** Growth forecast cut for Indonesian construction stocks

** PT Wijaya Karya Tbk down 29.3 pct YTD; PT Adhi Karya Tbk down 42.4 pct

** Government's investment spending less than 15 pct of the annual target as of May 22; lower than 20 pct in the same period last year - Nomura

** Waiting for Joko: Indonesia's infrastructure inertia stalls builders

** Cautious on stocks and waiting for infrastructure execution - Citi

** Shares likely volatile until more concrete signs of infrastructure delivery - Nomura

** Announcements from Ministry of Public Works, responsible for the bulk of infrastructure spending would be in focus

