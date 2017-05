** Jet Airways (India) surges 15 pct

** Heads towards biggest daily gain since Nov. 2014

** Stock jumps from oversold state - RSI was 18.7 on May 15; stock still down 24 pct YTD

** Rival IndiGo IPO-INAI.BO heads for up to $400 mln IPO amid travel boom - sources

** Also, another rival Spicejet also gains 5 pct

(Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)