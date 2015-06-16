June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 04, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.966

Reoffer price 99.966

Yield 0.63 yield

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DZ Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A11QTG5

