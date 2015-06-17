Japan finmin Aso says yen is a stable currency
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the yen was a "stable" currency and could contribute to promoting financial stability in Asia.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here You can read Morning News Call -- India via TOPNEWS India Companies page. If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here
- type IN/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/IN/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user You can read Morning News Call -- US via TOPNEWS U.S. Companies page. If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here
For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For an index of our newsletters click on
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the yen was a "stable" currency and could contribute to promoting financial stability in Asia.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen at an event in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in new Delhi. 12:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to brie