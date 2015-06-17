BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Hathway Cable and Datacom gains 3 pct
** UBS upgrades stock to "buy" from "sell"
** Cites lower cost of capital and share price correction and as key reasons for the upgrade
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 93 bps since 2013 end
** Stock is down 31 pct YTD
** UBS adds cable companies have a good opportunity to deliver fixed broadband and drive the government's objective of achieving 175 mln connections by 2017 (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014