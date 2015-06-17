** Hathway Cable and Datacom gains 3 pct

** UBS upgrades stock to "buy" from "sell"

** Cites lower cost of capital and share price correction and as key reasons for the upgrade

** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 93 bps since 2013 end

** Stock is down 31 pct YTD

** UBS adds cable companies have a good opportunity to deliver fixed broadband and drive the government's objective of achieving 175 mln connections by 2017