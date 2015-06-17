BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** LIC Housing Finance Ltd shares gain 1.5 pct; Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Dewan Housing Finance Corp up 4 pct each
** Nomura upgrades LIC Housing to "buy"; says company key beneficiary of lower wholesale rates
** Initiates coverage on Indiabulls Housing and Dewan Housing as rating upgrades improves their funding profile
** Macquarie said on Monday that Indiabulls Housing Finance was one of the most discussed stocks in the United States
** Fall in bond borrowing rates reduces cost for housing finance lenders
** Nomura adds that investors can expect strong returns from housing finance companies with low asset quality risk (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/manoj.rawal.thom sonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014