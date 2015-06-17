** LIC Housing Finance Ltd shares gain 1.5 pct; Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Dewan Housing Finance Corp up 4 pct each

** Nomura upgrades LIC Housing to "buy"; says company key beneficiary of lower wholesale rates

** Initiates coverage on Indiabulls Housing and Dewan Housing as rating upgrades improves their funding profile

** Macquarie said on Monday that Indiabulls Housing Finance was one of the most discussed stocks in the United States

** Fall in bond borrowing rates reduces cost for housing finance lenders

** Nomura adds that investors can expect strong returns from housing finance companies with low asset quality risk