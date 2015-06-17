BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Tata Steel gains 2 pct
** Industrial action suspended at Tata Steel UK plant - unions
** However, original plan for strike action on June 22 has not changed for now
** Stock nearly oversold: 14-day RSI at 33 and price near lower Bollinger band
