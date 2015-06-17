** Anite up c.24.8 pct, on track for largest intraday gain since 2008 after co gets c.388 mln stg, or $606.9 mln, buyout offer

** 126 p/shr all-cash offer from larger U.S. rival Keysight Technologies Inc at 22.3 pct premium to Anite's Tuesday close

** Anite, which tests handsets and telecom networks, says considers offer to be "fair and reasonable" and that it will unanimously recommend to shareholders

** Anite has struggled as Blackberry, Nokia and Motorola, three large customers, faced restructuring and cancelled orders for testing equipment, finnCap analyst Lorne Daniel writes

** Good deal for Anite shareholders as co unlikely to return to position enjoyed in 2013 on its own, Daniel adds, putting his TP and recommendation under review

** 7 of 10 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 3 "hold" and none "sell" or lower; their median PT is 109.25p

** Keysight, once part of Hewlett-Packard, says deal, expected to close by Oct-end, will in 1st yr after completion add to adj EPS on a non-GAAP basis, excluding one-time deal costs

** More than 340,000 shares traded, over half their daily avg of 514,097 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)