** Anite up c.24.8 pct, on track for largest
intraday gain since 2008 after co gets c.388 mln stg, or $606.9
mln, buyout offer
** 126 p/shr all-cash offer from larger U.S. rival Keysight
Technologies Inc at 22.3 pct premium to Anite's Tuesday
close
** Anite, which tests handsets and telecom networks, says
considers offer to be "fair and reasonable" and that it will
unanimously recommend to shareholders
** Anite has struggled as Blackberry, Nokia
and Motorola, three large customers, faced
restructuring and cancelled orders for testing equipment,
finnCap analyst Lorne Daniel writes
** Good deal for Anite shareholders as co unlikely to return
to position enjoyed in 2013 on its own, Daniel adds, putting his
TP and recommendation under review
** 7 of 10 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 3
"hold" and none "sell" or lower; their median PT is 109.25p
** Keysight, once part of Hewlett-Packard, says
deal, expected to close by Oct-end, will in 1st yr after
completion add to adj EPS on a non-GAAP basis, excluding
one-time deal costs
** More than 340,000 shares traded, over half their daily
avg of 514,097
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)