** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares rise 6.6 pct to mark their record high of 983.90 rupees

** Glenmark heads for sixth consecutive day of gains; has so far gained 15 pct over the last six sessions

** Recovery in U.S. business on cards given company received four approvals from the FDA in the last four weeks - Analysts

** Company got approval for Rufinamide, Desmopressin, Calcipotriene and Levonorgestrel drugs in the past few weeks

** More approvals are expected and it may translate into near 20 pct growth for U.S. business - analysts

** Also, see CLSA starts coverage with 'buy'

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)