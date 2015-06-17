BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares rise 6.6 pct to mark their record high of 983.90 rupees
** Glenmark heads for sixth consecutive day of gains; has so far gained 15 pct over the last six sessions
** Recovery in U.S. business on cards given company received four approvals from the FDA in the last four weeks - Analysts
** Company got approval for Rufinamide, Desmopressin, Calcipotriene and Levonorgestrel drugs in the past few weeks
** More approvals are expected and it may translate into near 20 pct growth for U.S. business - analysts
** Also, see CLSA starts coverage with 'buy'
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014