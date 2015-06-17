BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences to buy Triad Isotopes' radiopharmacy business
* Says Jubilant to acquire radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes
June 17 Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan ($16.11 million) to set up investment management unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ikb0vb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
