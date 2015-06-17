UPDATE 2-Macquarie beats estimates with record annual profit, dividend hike
* FY18 outlook in line with FY17 (Recasts, adds analyst quote and share reaction)
** British insurer Amlin down 3 pct & top loser on FTSE-350 INSURANCE Financial index & peer Beazley off 1.2 pct & 2nd top loser on UBS comments
** Brokerage says the London market sub-sector has outperformed the Eurostoxx by c.10 pct over past month and valuations are close to high
** Downgrades Amlin to "sell" from "neutral" & cuts TP on stock to 440p from 460p
** 3 of 18 brokerages rate Amlin stock "buy" or higher, 9 "hold" and 6 "sell" or lower; their mean TP is 457.96p
** UBS says given opacity of growth lines and cyclical headwinds, expected sector earnings growth of c.5-11 pct would be too high for co, though appropriate for peers Hiscox and Beazley
** Initiates Beazley with "neutral" & TP 310p vs mean TP of 294.41p, pegging the U.S. casualty book a stabilising factor in the current market
** Beazley rated as "buy" or higher by 8 of 11 analysts, "hold" by 2 and sell or lower by 1
** Peers Hiscox (rated "neutral") down c.2 pct and 3rd top loser on index, while Lancashire (rated "neutral") down c.7 pct (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.