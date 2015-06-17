BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-stock Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest a combined 625 million yuan ($100.65 million) in investment funds
* Says to invest 140 million yuan to set up investment fund with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GeffXP; bit.ly/1KYmnOx; bit.ly/1Lfb05H
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)