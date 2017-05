** DBS downgrades Indonesia and India to "underweight" and recommends selling into the rebound

** Says emerging ASEAN and India are most impacted by U.S. rate hikes and growth slowdown

** Adds Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore should be resilient after the recent correction

** Deutsche Bank cuts target on India's BSE index to 31,000 from 33,000, citing muted environment for foreign flows

** Fed's statement due at 1800 GMT

** ASEAN markets are most at risk amid fears of another El Nino disrupting food prices - Citi (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)