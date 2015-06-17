June 17 Zhejiang Jasan Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan ($161.07 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KYKwo0; bit.ly/1GeDQM0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)