GRAINS-Wheat ticks up after deep losses, easing U.S. crop concerns cap gains

* Wheat up 0.1 pct after declining 3.6 pct on Thursday * Easing U.S. crop concerns, large global inventories limit gains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 5 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday as the market took a breather following last session's deep losses, which were triggered by a crop tour forecasting above-average yields despite last weekend's snowstorm. Corn rose around half a percent while soybeans ticked up after closing