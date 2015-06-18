BRIEF-Third point LLC takes share stake in HPE, cuts in BofA
* Third point llc takes share stake of 6.0 million shares in hewlett packard enterprise co
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here You can read Morning News Call -- India via TOPNEWS India Companies page. If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here
- type IN/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/IN/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user You can read Morning News Call -- US via TOPNEWS U.S. Companies page. If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here
For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For an index of our newsletters click on
* Third point llc takes share stake of 6.0 million shares in hewlett packard enterprise co
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, byline) By Sam Forgione May 12 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar dropped in the latest week to their lowest since early October, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $11 billion in the week ended May 9, from $12.7 billion in the prior week. The euro saw its first net long positioning since