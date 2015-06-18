** Asian Paints Ltd shares gain 1.8 pct

** Jefferies upgrades to "buy" from "hold"

** Raises target price to 843 rupees from 800 rupees

** Says the worst of the demand cycle is behind

** Adds improvement in urban discretionary spends and benign commodity prices will help

** Stock has 19 'buy', 11 'hold' and 6 'sell' ratings - Eikon data (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)