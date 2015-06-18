BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Asian Paints Ltd shares gain 1.8 pct
** Jefferies upgrades to "buy" from "hold"
** Raises target price to 843 rupees from 800 rupees
** Says the worst of the demand cycle is behind
** Adds improvement in urban discretionary spends and benign commodity prices will help
** Stock has 19 'buy', 11 'hold' and 6 'sell' ratings - Eikon data
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade