BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in Snap Inc and GM, ups share stake in Yahoo
* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 100,000 class A shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
June 18 Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details.
SHANGHAI
* Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.27 yuan ($1.17) per share, aims to raise 181.75 million yuan bit.ly/1Rb7GY0
* Hengtong Logistics Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.31 yuan per share, aims to raise 249.3 million yuan bit.ly/1dLwyJ4
* JCHX Mining Mangement Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17.19 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.63 billion yuan bit.ly/1G5rEOvSHENZHEN
* Henan Kedi Dairy Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.85 yuan per share, aims to raise 468.5 million yuan bit.ly/1Gh6jRn
* XiAn Sunresin New Materials Co Ltd sets IPO price at 14.83 yuan per share, aims to raise 296.6 million yuan bit.ly/1L1j9tn
* Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.13 yuan per share, aims to raise 182.6 million yuan bit.ly/1CeAHLt
* Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd sets IPO price at 16.0 yuan per share, aims to raise 352.0 million yuan bit.ly/1TvV29Y
* Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.94 yuan per share, aims to raise 310.4 million yuan bit.ly/1IQ8zTN
* Harbin Zhongfei New Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17.56 yuan per share, aims to raise 199.3 million yuan bit.ly/1Gh8uEG
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 100,000 class A shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 1.0 million of class b shares in cbs corp