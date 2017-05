** Havells India gains 2.3 pct

** Motilal Oswal upgrades stock to "buy" from "neutral"

** Says Havells India has taken steps to leverage its brand, products, infrastructure and distribution over past 12 months

** Adds commencement of trade factoring in unit Sylvania reduces cash conversion cycle

** Stock has 21 "buy", 11 "hold" and 4 "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters data

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)